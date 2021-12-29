Foggy start, stormy finish!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Fog has been dense this morning, but visibility improvements will continue into this afternoon.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances increase.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Beyond tomorrow, rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 11AM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 81° 72°

Thursday

79° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 49% 79° 71°

Friday

80° / 73°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 80° 73°

Saturday

79° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 79° 57°

Sunday

60° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 60° 37°

Monday

50° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 50° 43°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 62° 53°

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

76°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
78°

