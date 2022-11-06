Foggy conditions may impact your morning commute early Monday as warm air and moisture settle near the surface. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Northshore and South Mississippi until 9 a.m.

The fog will burn off quickly as temperatures warm up after sunrise. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

The unseasonable warm weather will come to an end Wednesday as our next cold front brings some cooler and drier air into the region. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid to upper 70s, which is closer to normal for the beginning of November.

Mostly clear skies stick around throughout the week and upcoming weekend.