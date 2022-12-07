Warm and humid air continues around the area Wednesday evening. Temperatures are in the 70s with dewpoints in the 60s. Once again that will set the stage for fog to develop with water temperatures on the cooler side under that air mass. Some of the fog could be dense by Thursday morning so once again please be careful driving.

Overnight lows will stay generally in the 60s through the weekend.

Otherwise highs will stay around 80 or in the low 80s through Friday. Temperatures drop back into the 70s over the weekend with a chance for some showers beginning on Sunday.