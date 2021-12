Cloud cover, fog, rain expected for the next few days

On Friday morning fog is expected for the viewing area, especially for early morning commuters.

Fog is expected to develop along the Mississippi Gulf Coast from West to East.

A dense fog advisory will go into effect at midnight.

On Friday, there is a 30 percent chance of rain.

On Saturday, expect spotty showers and thunderstorm activities that are expected for Saturday evening.

Going into Sunday, a cool and breezy day is expected with an average temperature of 63 degrees.