Warm and muggy conditions tonight will bring the potential for fog across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 60s overnight. Be careful if you are out driving, especially near areas of water, through the early morning time frame.

A cold front will move into the area on Saturday. This means we will have the chance for a few showers but at this point nothing like the past couple weekends with stronger fronts. Look for that rain chance in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s then low to mid 70s on Sunday.

The front hangs around enough to where a spotty shower on Sunday and Monday can’t be ruled out, but don’t expect much. Otherwise temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s through much of next week.