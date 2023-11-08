NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A dense fog advisory has been issued for a good portion of the area for early Thursday. The combination of increased humidity along with light wind will lead to fog developing across the area. We will see lowest visibilities in the same areas as the past couple of mornings due to wildfire smoke across parts of the area. Areas along I-10 in New Orleans East and also along I-10 west of Laplace would be at risk for these conditions.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s through Thursday. This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

Morning lows by Thursday morning across the Northshore will be in the upper 50s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will provide calm conditions for the first half of the week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances comes back on Friday as a front approaches and linger through the weekend. Right now amounts look small but it’s possible we see areas of more significant rain.

