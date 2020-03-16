Fog tomorrow to start, then the sun will come out!

Weather

by: Brooke Laizer, WGNO Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

After a gorgeous weekend, we have more quiet weather in the forecast for this upcoming week!

Tomorrow morning will be beginning with dense fog throughout coastal parishes, so our National Weather Service is issuing Dense Fog Advisories from 1AM until 10AM in parts of Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes. If you’re not off of work or school, maintain caution on roads while using your low beams!

Fog should lift by early afternoon on waterfronts before sunshine as well as clouds return! High temperatures will remain in low 80s tomorrow to Friday before another front brings higher rain chances and 70s Saturday. At that point, allergies should calm down once pollen levels become lower.

Take advantage of this lovely weather from home to improve mental and emotional health on St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day! Get outside for some fresh air while social distancing!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 62°

Monday

81° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Thursday

83° / 71°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 71°

Friday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 82° 67°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 74° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

Popular

Latest News

More News