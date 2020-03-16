Fog tomorrow to start, then the sun will come out!

After a gorgeous weekend, we have more quiet weather in the forecast for this upcoming week!

Tomorrow morning will be beginning with dense fog throughout coastal parishes, so our National Weather Service is issuing Dense Fog Advisories from 1AM until 10AM in parts of Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes. If you’re not off of work or school, maintain caution on roads while using your low beams!

Fog should lift by early afternoon on waterfronts before sunshine as well as clouds return! High temperatures will remain in low 80s tomorrow to Friday before another front brings higher rain chances and 70s Saturday. At that point, allergies should calm down once pollen levels become lower.

Take advantage of this lovely weather from home to improve mental and emotional health on St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day! Get outside for some fresh air while social distancing!