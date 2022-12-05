We still have a dense fog advisory over the area until 9AM but the fog is not as widespread as the past couple of mornings. The biggest issue will be in southern Mississippi counties so be careful along I-10 and up I-59.

Otherwise we will see more warm and muggy conditions to start the week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon but then into the upper 70s to around 80 Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

There will be a few passing showers this afternoon but these will not amount to much. Overall rain chances will remain low through the week.