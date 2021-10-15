Fog potential this morning then a hot day ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern half of our viewing area until 9 AM on Friday. This likely won’t be a solid blanket of fog across the area but we will see patches of dense fog especially around and just after sunrise. Be careful on that morning commute.

Another warm to hot day is on the way as we wait on our fall front. Some compressional heating ahead of that front will heat things up today with the chance that some areas get to 90 this afternoon. Look for a few spotty showers through the afternoon as well.

After that the cold front will move through tonight after midnight and before sunrise. A small band of showers will move through with the front as well but overall rainfall amounts will be light.

Expect windy and cooler conditions on Saturday with highs only in the mid 70s. We could see a few spots in the upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning up to the north. Much lower humidity will move in through Monday as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 75° 60°

Sunday

73° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 63°

Monday

74° / 66°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 74° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 79° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 72°

Thursday

81° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News