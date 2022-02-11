Moisture will increase just a bit overnight which means we have the chance for some fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect for marine areas and inland areas close to water so be aware of that early Saturday, especially if you have boating plans. Otherwise overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

After that a mild day Saturday with temperatures in the mid 60s will see some changes later in the day. A cold front will be pushing across the area by late afternoon Saturday. This will bring a steep drop in temperatures later Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Look for temperatures to fall through the 50s during the evening parades tomorrow and then bottom out in the low 30s north with mid to upper 30s south on Sunday. Another light freeze will be possible in the colder spots on Monday morning.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into next week.