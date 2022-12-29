Tonight, temperatures are expected to be much warmer as lows only drop into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Heading into Friday morning, the warm air and moisture from the Gulf may lead to fog development, especially close to large bodies of water.

Temperatures on Friday will once again be well above average for late-December as highs warm into the low 70s.

Rain chances increase to around 80 to 90 percent Friday as our next weather system moves into the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has place most of Southeast Louisiana under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.

Showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday as well, but the wet weather looks to clear out in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.