It is easy to make out the cold front draped across the state Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are in the 70s ahead of it and 40s behind it. That will keep our area warm and muggy through early tonight. There is another dense fog advisory in effect for the Mississippi coastal counties tonight as that cold front will take longer to push through those areas and fog will likely develop.

Right now it looks like the front moves through very early Friday morning. Look for a band of showers as that happens followed by cooler air. Official highs for the day will be in the upper 60s just after midnight but most of the day Friday will be spent in the mid to upper 50s.

Overall rain chances look small by Friday afternoon through the rest of the Carnival season. The weekend will stay cool with 60s for highs followed by beautiful weather for a good portion of next week. We could see a spotty shower during the day Friday and again early on Sunday.