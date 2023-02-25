Another day, another record high temperature.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures reached 82 degrees at Armstrong International Airport, tying the record set back in 1972.

Tonight, temperatures will remain in the 70s for most of the evening before cooling into the mid 60s around midnight.

The warm air and high humidity will likely bring another round of fog late tonight through early Sunday. A Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday for coastal and lakefront areas.

Highs on Sunday and Monday are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s once again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Our next big cool down doesn’t come until the end of the work week, around Thursday or Friday.