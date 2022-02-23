A cold front is parked just west of our area Wednesday evening. That front will continue to stay there through Thursday evening which means more warm and muggy conditions through that time.

Because of that another dense fog advisory is in effect for the area tonight. Expect similar conditions to last night where we see low clouds and dense fog develop especially around sunrise Wednesday. After that clouds will break up to allow some sun by the afternoon on Thursday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

Right now it looks like the front moves through very early Friday morning. Look for a band of showers as that happens followed by cooler air. Temperatures will only warm into the 60s Friday through the weekend with 40s and 50s for lows.

Overall though rain chances look small by Friday afternoon through the rest of the Carnival season.