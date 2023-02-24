The humidity is pretty stout Friday afternoon with widespread dewpoints in the low 70s. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s this evening. That humidity will likely bring about more fog tonight and we have a dense fog advisory in effect from midnight until 10AM Saturday. Expect another cloudy and gloomy morning and then like the past few days the clouds will thin out and we will see some sun.

Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend. Look for mainly low 80s through the Monday. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s at the lowest.

It looks like a weak front may move through on Monday which could bring in some lower humidity. We likely don’t cool down much behind the front but overnight lows would be more pleasant with the drier conditions.