Fog less of an issue this morning

We do have patchy areas of dense fog again this morning but overall it is much less than what we saw Tuesday morning. Most of the fog is along the Pearl River and also west along I-10. More could be developing through sunrise so be prepared for that but in general it will not be a huge issue.

Otherwise more of the same type of weather is on the way this afternoon. We are going to see temperatures in the mid 70s today with a southeast breeze. Look for upper 70s on Thursday.

Afternoon highs top out around 80 both Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. That front actually brings temperatures down to near normal by Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We will stay with more typical temperatures into early next week.

Rain chances will also come back over the weekend. Right now these look hit or miss so not a washout by any means. Expect spotty coverage Saturday and Sunday.