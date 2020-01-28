Fog early then pleasant

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the area until 9 AM this morning. Areas of fog with visibility under 1 mile will be possible this morning. Use extra caution while driving and remember to use low beam headlights when driving through fog.

After that the day should be pretty nice. We are going to start the day with plenty of sun and then see clouds filter in by later in the day.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday

Look for temperatures to warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Moisture will continue to filter in. Expect showers after sunset to the west with rain spreading across the area later tonight.