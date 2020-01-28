Watch Now
Fog early then pleasant

A Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the area until 9 AM this morning. Areas of fog with visibility under 1 mile will be possible this morning. Use extra caution while driving and remember to use low beam headlights when driving through fog.

After that the day should be pretty nice. We are going to start the day with plenty of sun and then see clouds filter in by later in the day.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday

Look for temperatures to warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Moisture will continue to filter in. Expect showers after sunset to the west with rain spreading across the area later tonight.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

66° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 66° 57°

Wednesday

64° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 64° 48°

Thursday

59° / 52°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 59° 52°

Friday

60° / 48°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 60° 48°

Saturday

61° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 61° 48°

Sunday

68° / 53°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 68° 53°

Monday

70° / 62°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 70° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

1 AM
Showers
50%
58°

59°

2 AM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

3 AM
Rain
80%
59°

60°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
60°

60°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
60°

60°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

