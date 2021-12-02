Fog early then another nice day

Visibilities are low across the area and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Most of the immediate New Orleans area is looking good but once you get outside the city and especially through the Florida parishes that fog could be dense.

Another nice day is on the way once we see the fog burn off.

Look for just scattered clouds this afternoon similar to Wednesday. Otherwise we will see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s across the area.

Fog could be a bigger issue overnight tonight. We stay dry through the weekend with rain coming back Monday morning.