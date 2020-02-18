Fog early then a spring day

Watch for fog around the area on Tuesday morning.

Watch for fog around the area on Tuesday morning. Visibility is low with many parts of the area reading under one mile. Please be careful and remember to use low beam headlights in the fog.

Once the fog dissipates by later in the morning another spring day is on the way. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 70s north with upper 70s south.

There will be a few spotty showers around the area as well. Late morning through early afternoon expect showers to pop up and lift north and northeast. Rain chance today at 30-40%.

A weak front overnight brings a few showers and knocks highs back into the 60s tomorrow