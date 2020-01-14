Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Fog and warm temperatures today

Weather

A foggy start to the morning means a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today. Like yesterday that fog will be stubborn through the morning hours, especially around marine areas. Expect fog to last longer through the morning around the lakes and coast.

Eventually that fog will turn into overcast conditions. We are not going to see much sun over the next few days.

Temperatures will feel like spring. Near 70 through mid morning and then warming into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Just a chance for a few sprinkles.

More warm temperatures are on the way this week with mid to upper 70s through Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 52°

Thursday

66° / 49°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 90% 66° 49°

Friday

62° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 62° 46°

Saturday

62° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 51°

Sunday

60° / 52°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 60° 52°

Monday

63° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 63° 52°

Tuesday

67° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 67° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

55°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

