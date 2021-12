The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach the upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9 AM Friday morning, so maintain caution on the roads while driving. We’ll likely see another one tonight to early Saturday. Rain chances return today to late weekend and next week.

Anticipate a few localized heavy downpours in the western portion of WGNO’s viewing area this afternoon on the radar.