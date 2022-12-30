All the moisture from the rain today coupled with cooler water and ground temps could lead to fog through the night. A dense fog advisory is in effect across the area through mid Saturday morning. Be careful driving tonight in areas where fog is developing.

The large batch of rain has moved mostly offshore Friday evening with the exception being lower Plaquemines parish. This system will likely not move much until the upper level part moves east Saturday morning. We could see a few spotty showers pop up in the morning but overall not much rain is expected inland.

Temperatures overall will be above normal through the weekend. Look for highs around 70 Saturday with low 70s Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 50s across the area for the fireworks around midnight.

Another round of rain will be on the way for later Monday and Tuesday. After that cooler air filters in later next week.