Many areas around the south shore and coastal Mississippi are already seeing low visibilities reported. Fog will continue to expand across the area through the night. Expect dangerous driving conditions again tonight and Friday morning. It looks like one more night of fog will be possible Friday night before changes move in.

Warm weather will be sticking around over the next few days until we can get a cold front to push through the area. Look for afternoon highs to remain in the mid to upper 70s, with low 80s possible as well in areas that see more sun or the fog clear out earlier in the day.

Rain chances start to move back in over the weekend. We could see a few showers Saturday night but there is a better chance on Sunday. That spotty rain chance continues early next week.

Right now the next real cold front looks like it moves through on Wednesday with cooler air after that.