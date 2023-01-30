Another foggy night is on the way and that could make for dangerous driving conditions around the area for the Tuesday morning commute. All of the area is under a dense fog advisory until noon on Tuesday. The worst fog will likely be along I-10 and near the coastal areas of Mississippi. Some areas are already seeing visibilities under a mile. Please be careful and remember to use low beam headlights in the fog.

The area will see a front meandering around over the next few days. The placement of that front will have a big impact on temperatures. A few miles one way or the other will make a difference. Right now it looks like areas south of I-12 see highs in the low 70s on Tuesday with mid to upper 60s north of that. On Wednesday we see low to mid 60s north and upper 60s south. Then Thursday ahead of the next front most of the area gets back in the mid 70s.

That next front will bring another round of rain as it moves through. This will be late Thursday and Thursday night, followed by another round of cooler and drier air for Friday through the weekend.