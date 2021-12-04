Fog again in the morning!

Happy Saturday! Once again, a Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 11AM Sunday across the entire WGNO viewing area. Maintain caution on the roads, and remember your low beams! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes ealy next week!



Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s or 60s across many spots south of it!

Instead, temperatures rose into the upper 70s for highs today with increasing humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start with all of these additional rain chances. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!