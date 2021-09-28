Flooding threats carry into Tuesday night!

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parish until 8:30PM with additional street flood advisories until 9PM, too. Neutral ground parking restrictions have been lifted.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days when its dry.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 72°
Rain
Rain 0% 72° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 81° 73°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Showers
Showers 46% 83° 73°

Friday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 73°

Saturday

84° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 84° 73°

Sunday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 71°

Monday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

73°

8 PM
Showers
43%
73°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers
35%
75°

75°

3 AM
Showers
35%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
46%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
49%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
43%
75°

75°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

9 AM
Showers
45%
79°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
81°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
80°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
80°

79°

3 PM
Light Rain
64%
79°

79°

4 PM
Showers
51%
79°

78°

5 PM
Showers
39%
78°

78°

6 PM
Showers
36%
78°

