Showers and storms continue to move across the Greater New Orleans area this morning, and more wet weather is on the way this afternoon and evening.

We’ve already seen heavy rainfall across the area with some locations in Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes seeing more than 5 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be possible through the afternoon as storms move slowly over already saturated grounds.

A cluster of thunderstorms will continue moving south toward the Gulf Coast through the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with high wind gusts and flooding being the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk,” which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. That threat rises to a level 3 out of 5, an “Enhanced Risk,” for the northern tier of Washington and Tangipahoa Parishes into southwestern Mississippi.

High temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s for most of the area. After the rain clears later this evening, expect temperatures to stay warm overnight with lows dropping only into the upper 70s and lower 80s.