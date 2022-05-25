More rain chances are on the way through the middle of the week. Activity will remain spotty through the night. Expect muggy conditions with a breeze and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

After that it looks like we will see two main rounds of rainfall potential coming up. The first of which will be late morning through mid afternoon Wednesday. Look for showers and storms to move through with the threat of gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Flash flooding could occur quickly after recent heavy rains so be mindful of that. Activity will wind down Wednesday evening.

The second round comes in late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We will again have the chance for locally heavy rain that causes flash flooding. There will also be a slightly better chance of severe weather with this round with gusty winds possible again and perhaps an isolated tornado. A Flash Flood Watch is issued until 10AM Thursday across WGNO’s whole entire viewing area.

After that we clear out just in time for the holiday weekend and actually get treated to some lower humidity on Friday and Saturday.