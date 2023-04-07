A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Louisiana and part of South Mississippi through 7 a.m. Saturday as a front lingers over the area.

Waves of rain will continue to move through with locally heavy downpours possible. We may see a brief break in the rain this evening before another round of activity fires up late tonight into early Saturday morning.

The stalled frontal boundary over the area will also create a range of temperatures. Areas north of the front, like the I-55 corridor, will see mostly 60s through the day. Meanwhile, areas ahead of the front, including the Southshore and Mississippi, will see the low to in the mid 70s.

Drier weather can be expected later Saturday. Easter Sunday will be dry and cool with temperatures mostly in the 60s.