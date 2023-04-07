A flash flood watch is in effect along the I-10 and I-12 corridors through Saturday morning with a front lingering over the area. We will see waves of rain coming through with some locally heavy rain and storms developing. It looks like two main batches of rain. The first being Friday afternoon and the second later Friday night into Saturday morning. We also have a low risk of a severe storm with strong wind gusts and hail being the main threats.

A stalled frontal boundary over the area will also create a range of temperatures. Areas north of the front like the I-55 corridor will see mostly 60s through the day with areas ahead of the front including the south shore and MS in the mid to upper 70s.

Look for another wave of rain tonight and Saturday morning with drier weather later Saturday. Sunday will be dry and cool with temperatures mostly in the 60s through the day.