Flood threat continues early Friday

Locally heavy rain is still falling early Friday morning. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:30 for central parts of Jefferson, Lafourche, and Terrebonne. The heaviest activity will continue to drift south through that time frame.

Another concern is locally heavy rain starting to move back to the northwest to near southeast Tangipahoa parish.

Some areas around Bedico and Goodbee have already seen 15 inches or more of rain with this system. Additional rain would cause more flooding in these areas.

Radar estimates of 8-10 inches were also found in St. Charles around Hahnville and Luling.

Additional rain will be possible Friday afternoon. As always stay with WGNO for the latest.