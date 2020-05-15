Watch Now
Flood threat continues early Friday

Locally heavy rain is still falling early Friday morning

Locally heavy rain is still falling early Friday morning. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:30 for central parts of Jefferson, Lafourche, and Terrebonne. The heaviest activity will continue to drift south through that time frame.

Another concern is locally heavy rain starting to move back to the northwest to near southeast Tangipahoa parish.

Some areas around Bedico and Goodbee have already seen 15 inches or more of rain with this system. Additional rain would cause more flooding in these areas.

Radar estimates of 8-10 inches were also found in St. Charles around Hahnville and Luling.

Additional rain will be possible Friday afternoon. As always stay with WGNO for the latest.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 79° 72°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 74°

Sunday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Monday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Thursday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 84° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

