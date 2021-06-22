Flood threat again today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today for a good portion of the where we have seen locally heavy rain the past few days. This means that it won’t take much to cause street flooding this afternoon as rain and storms redevelop.

Expect spotty showers through the morning as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Like Monday though we will likely see numerous storms develop in the afternoon. These storms will have the chance to produce very heavy downpours that cause flooding.

Wednesday rain chances will be a bit more spotty but still above normal. By Thursday we get back into that more spotty coverage typical of summer. Look for highs in the low 90s for the second half of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 84° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 87° 78°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 86° 77°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 77°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
21%
75°

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
83°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
84°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
83°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
18%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
23%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
78°

