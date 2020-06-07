Flood Protection Authority closes Orleans Marina and Lakeshore Drive gates

NEW ORLEANS – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority is monitoring the Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

Based on storm and wind probability projections by the National Weather Service, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority has begun closure of non-essential floodgates and valves. The FPA says that these closures are being done to mitigate the potential impacts of the storm.

Tonight, the FPA closed Lakeshore Drive 23, and gates 4 and 5 at Orleans Marina/Lakeshore Drive. They’re planning on closing a total of 23 floodgates today.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 79°
Windy with heavy thunderstorms
Windy with heavy thunderstorms 100% 83° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 75°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
76°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
76°

77°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

81°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

