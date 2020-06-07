Flood Protection Authority closes Orleans Marina and Lakeshore Drive gates

NEW ORLEANS – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority is monitoring the Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

Based on storm and wind probability projections by the National Weather Service, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority has begun closure of non-essential floodgates and valves. The FPA says that these closures are being done to mitigate the potential impacts of the storm.

Tonight, the FPA closed Lakeshore Drive 23, and gates 4 and 5 at Orleans Marina/Lakeshore Drive. They’re planning on closing a total of 23 floodgates today.