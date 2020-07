A flood advisory is in effect for parts of Jefferson, Lafourche, and St. Charles parishes until 2 PM this afternoon

A flood advisory is in effect for parts of Jefferson, Lafourche, and St. Charles parishes until 2 PM this afternoon. Locally heavy rain has been falling for the past hour and continues to fall at 11:30 AM.

This could lead to street flooding within the advisory area. 1-2 inches of rain is likely through this area over the next couple of hours.

As always avoid driving through flooded streets.

Locally heavy downpours will continue to be possible throughout the area over the weekend.