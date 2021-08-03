Flood Advisory issued for parts of WGNO viewing area

A Flood Advisory is issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. John the Baptist, and St. Charles Parishes until 6PM tonight as heavy rain in the area continues falling quickly.

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, the city’s restriction on neutral ground parking is lifted throughout Orleans because a Flood Advisory remains in effect until 6PM.

Maintain caution on the roads if you must travel and remember our go to phrase “turn around, don’t drown.” Street flooding will be the major concern in addition to gusty winds and a number of lightning strikes.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Showers
Showers 44% 88° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 91° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
78°

78°

5 PM
Showers
47%
78°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
42%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

1 AM
Showers
37%
81°

80°

2 AM
Showers
41%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
43%
80°

79°

4 AM
Showers
49%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers
44%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers
35%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
43%
79°

81°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

