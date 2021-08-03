Flood Advisory issued for parts of WGNO viewing area

A Flood Advisory is issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. John the Baptist, and St. Charles Parishes until 6PM tonight as heavy rain in the area continues falling quickly.

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, the city’s restriction on neutral ground parking is lifted throughout Orleans because a Flood Advisory remains in effect until 6PM.

Maintain caution on the roads if you must travel and remember our go to phrase “turn around, don’t drown.” Street flooding will be the major concern in addition to gusty winds and a number of lightning strikes.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight!