Flood Advisory issued for parts of WGNO viewing area

Though we had sunshine and a pleasant forecast for the morning, many streets are flooding again this afternoon as heavy rain in the area pushes through.

A Flash Flood Advisory remains in effect until 4:30PM for Northwestern Jefferson Parish, Southwestern Orleans Parish, Northwestern Plaquemines Parish, West Central St. Bernard Parish, and East Central St. Charles Parish.

Between half an inch and two inch rainfall amounts have fallen across our WGNO viewing area in a short amount of time.

Rain chances return Monday through much of the upcoming week, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling significantly hotter.

Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front attempting to move through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, so you can start decorating for Fall by Friday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 75°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 100% 81° 75°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 75°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 73°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 79° 64°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 63°

Friday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 63°

Saturday

79° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
78°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
21%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Showers
36%
76°

76°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
19%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
81°

82°

10 AM
Few Showers
34%
82°

84°

11 AM
Showers
35%
84°

85°

12 PM
Showers
37%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

