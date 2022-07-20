NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Orleans Parish and St. Bernard Parish until 8 p.m.

The advisory was issued after Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Intense rainfall rates may lead to areas of flooding shortly.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Chalmette, Arabi and Lakefront Airport.

Neutral ground parking restrictions have been lifted in the City of New Orleans until 9 a.m. Thursday,