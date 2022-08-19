Heavy rain has been falling across northern parts of Jefferson parish and into Orleans parish Friday afternoon. A lot of that area is beginning to weaken but there has already been some high rain totals which could lead to street flooding. A flood advisory is in effect until 5PM.

Look for more of the same over the weekend as we see off and on showers and storms with plenty of breaks in between. Locally heavy rain will have the chance to produce flooded streets, especially on the south shore.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the most part with a few drier areas getting to 90-92. This pattern will continue into next week.