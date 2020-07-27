Flood Advisory for New Orleans and surrounding areas

There is a Flood Advisory in effect for the metro New Orleans area until 1:15 PM Monday

There is a Flood Advisory in effect for the metro New Orleans area until 1:15 PM Monday. This means heavy rain has fallen and will continue to fall leading to isolated areas of street flooding.

Saturated grounds from recent rains will make it difficult for water to drain. Be aware that water could be covering roads especially in lower lying spots.

Another Flood Advisory is in effect for areas of the north shore and southern Mississippi until noon. Heavy rain in these areas could also lead to localized street flooding.

As always avoid driving through floodwaters. Stay with WGNO for the latest.

