Flood Advisory for New Orleans and surrounding areas

Weather

There is a Flood Advisory in effect for the metro New Orleans area until 1:15 PM Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There is a Flood Advisory in effect for the metro New Orleans area until 1:15 PM Monday. This means heavy rain has fallen and will continue to fall leading to isolated areas of street flooding.

Saturated grounds from recent rains will make it difficult for water to drain. Be aware that water could be covering roads especially in lower lying spots.

Another Flood Advisory is in effect for areas of the north shore and southern Mississippi until noon. Heavy rain in these areas could also lead to localized street flooding.

As always avoid driving through floodwaters. Stay with WGNO for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 80° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 79°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 78°

Friday

90° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

80°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

Popular

Latest News

More News