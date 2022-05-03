Good Morning, New Orleans! Gearing up for a hot weekend across the city and region, our forecast trend is warmer these next few days!



Temperatures will remain in 70s early today before mid to upper 80s return this afternoon into our upcoming weekend! We top out about 85-88 degrees until Thursday before rain chances return Friday.

Rain chances remain low Saturday and Sunday, so some good news as we welcome back Jazz Fest!

Humidity will be increasing, so temperatures will feel gradually warmer as we approach Sunday funday! We do see wind speeds increasing, adding a slight breeze this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up warmer again in the 60s or70s. Have a great day today!