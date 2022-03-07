Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for Monday will be warm and muggy with on and off rain chances as high temperatures flirt with records.

Temperatures are now in the 70s with less wind chills than several mornings last week, so anticipate a warm afternoon!

All day Monday, we continue with the theme of Spring-like weather!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 70s or low 80s, but 50s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 50s or 60s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come with the highest being Wednesday.

Humidity will come back into our forecast for today to mid-week, and thunderstorms return until late week!

Have a great day today!