The coldest night of the season so far is on the way with some areas even approaching freezing by Wednesday morning. Currently all of the northern half of the area is under a Freeze Warning tonight. While not all of the area will see temperatures below freezing some of the colder spots will. The best chance for that will be north of I-12 and along the Pearl River.

Protect any sensitive plants in these areas tonight. This will likely just be a light freeze but widespread frost can be expected.

Cooler weather stick around for a couple of days with low to mid 60s again on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning will see temperatures once again in the mid 30s to low 40s across the area before we warm into the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend.