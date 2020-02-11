Flip flops in February! Severe risk late Wednesday-Thursday morning.

Cooler and drier Thursday-Saturday!

Mother Nature is ready for beach weather…in February. Cold front will bring severe risk late Wednesday-Thursday morning.

Right now, most of south Louisiana is included within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

However, based on latest trends…potential to see the threat level decreased to a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) as the primary severe weather threat looks to be north of the I-10 corridor.

Best ingredients for severe weather and heavy rainfall will be across north Louisiana & north-central Mississippi. Still, an isolated strong-severe thunderstorm possible in south Louisiana with gusty winds, lightning, isolated tornado still possible. Rainfall amounts between .25-1.50″.

Cooler and drier conditions for Thursday night-Saturday! Rain chances creep up by Sunday into Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 77° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 56°
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy 40% 78° 56°

Thursday

60° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 60° 45°

Friday

61° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 49°

Saturday

66° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 66° 60°

Sunday

73° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 73° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

72°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

