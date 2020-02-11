Flip flops in February! Severe risk late Wednesday-Thursday morning.

Mother Nature is ready for beach weather…in February. Cold front will bring severe risk late Wednesday-Thursday morning.

Right now, most of south Louisiana is included within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

However, based on latest trends…potential to see the threat level decreased to a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) as the primary severe weather threat looks to be north of the I-10 corridor.

Best ingredients for severe weather and heavy rainfall will be across north Louisiana & north-central Mississippi. Still, an isolated strong-severe thunderstorm possible in south Louisiana with gusty winds, lightning, isolated tornado still possible. Rainfall amounts between .25-1.50″.

Cooler and drier conditions for Thursday night-Saturday! Rain chances creep up by Sunday into Monday.