KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Travelers flying in and out of New Orleans are running into weather-related trouble as winter weather continues across Louisiana.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport lists 52 flights arriving and departing as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, with 10 of those flights showing an “on time” status on its website. The rest are either delayed or canceled.

Passengers can check the status of their flights at the airport’s website.

In a statement, Armstrong International Airport officials said anyone with travel scheduled during the arctic weather should also check directly with the airline for the most accurate information regarding flights.

They also confirmed that more delays and cancellations are possible.

