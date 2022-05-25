Heavy rain is moving across the area Wednesday afternoon and we have several flash flood warnings in place because of it. Remember to always avoid driving through flooded roads if you come across them. The heaviest activity should continue to push east as we go through the next 2-3 hours.

It still looks like we see a break in the rain this evening and early tonight before that second round moves in. This next round could also produce locally heavy downpours and lead to street flooding. That threat will continue into mid morning Thursday.

After that we finally dry out and see lower humidity move in for the end of the week. Look for plenty of sun with highs back in the upper 80s through Sunday. There could be a passing shower or two on Memorial Day but nothing significant at this time.