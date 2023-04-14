The weekend will have a chance for a wet start on Saturday as showers and storms move through the region. Right now there looks to be two waves of rain chances. The first will be in the morning and early afternoon while the second will be late Saturday night and Sunday morning as a cold front moves through.

Right now the main threat with this rain looks to be locally heavy rain and gusty winds. There is a low end chance of a severe storm so keep an eye on the radar through the day and have a way to get warnings if one is issued for your area. We also have a flash flood watch in part of the area due to that heavy rain threat.

Rain will clear out Sunday morning and we will see pleasant conditions with lower humidity Sunday through Tuesday. Expect lows in the 40s in the northern half by Monday morning