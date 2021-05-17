Flash Flood Watch issued through Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is primarily west of WGNO’s viewing area with higher level risks throughout central Louisiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through Wednesday morning as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Neutral parking restrictions have been lifted through 6PM Tuesday, so move vehicles off of streets if possible to avoid rising water.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 72°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 78° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 82° 74°

Thursday

81° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 81° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 70°

Sunday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
75°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
77°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
76°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
74°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News