Flash Flood Watch issued through Wednesday

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is primarily west of WGNO’s viewing area with higher level risks throughout central Louisiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through Wednesday morning as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Neutral parking restrictions have been lifted through 6PM Tuesday, so move vehicles off of streets if possible to avoid rising water.

