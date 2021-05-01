Flash Flood Watch issued from 1AM Sunday to 1AM Monday

A Flash Flood Watch is issued from 1AM Sunday to 1AM Monday for much of the Northshore and western Louisiana as 1-3 inches in rainfall will likely accompany thunderstorms.

Sunday afternoon, storms return and there’s the growing possibility of severe weather. Anticipate an increase in rain chances by late morning, especially north. These stick around through late evening with improvements by Sunday night! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) nearly state-wide, then expanding it east.

Right now, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

