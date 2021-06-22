Flash flood watch in effect until Tuesday night

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

All day today into this evening, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers throughout your night tonight. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing Monday

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM! Happy official first day of Summer!

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 85° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 77°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 77°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
8%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
80°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

83°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
83°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
84°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
85°

