Flash Flood Watch in effect Tuesday morning until Thursday night

Tomorrow, a pattern change will be beginning as high rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar through late week. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for excessive rainfall across our New Orleans metro and portions of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued, as well, from 8AM Tuesday until midnight Friday due to the growing likelihood 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days. Even heavier localized amounts will be possible, too.

Our biggest concern will be a frontal boundary stalling out, dumping rain in New Orleans proper for prolonged periods of time. Usually, this is what leads to street flooding or pump systems becoming overwhelmed.

Of course, this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all night tonight during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 74° 64°

Tuesday

73° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 73° 67°

Wednesday

73° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 73° 69°

Thursday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 39% 78° 61°

Friday

77° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 67°

Saturday

83° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 83° 69°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 76° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
66°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

67°

8 AM
Showers
49%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
68°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
70°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
73°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
71°

